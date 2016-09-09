Marine Corps Base Hawaii

 

Marine Corps Base Hawaii

"Supporting Readiness and Global Projection"
Cmdr. Teague Suarez relieved Cmdr. Tony Chavez as the 34th Commanding Officer of HSM-37 at Hangar 103 aboard Marine Corps base Hawaii during a change of command ceremony on December 1, 2016. Cmdr. Suarez is looking forward to leading the &quot;easyriders,&quot; and is extremely honored to be the next commanding officer. “Over the last year, our squadron has been extremely successful and we are poised to do more outstanding things in the near future,&quot; said Cmdr. Suarez, a San Antonio, Texas, native. &quot;We will continue to put exceptional, combat-ready detachments to sea to support our nation’s missions across the globe.” (U.S. Navy by PO3 Aljohn Ponce)
HSM-37 Holds Change of Command
Cmdr. Teague Suarez relieved Cmdr. Tony Chavez as the 34th Commanding Officer of HSM-37 at Hangar 103 aboard Marine Corps base Hawaii during a change of command ceremony on December 1, 2016. Cmdr. Suarez is looking forward to leading the "easyriders," and is extremely honored to be the next commanding officer. “Over the last year, our squadron has been extremely successful and we are poised to do more outstanding things in the near future," said Cmdr. Suarez, a San Antonio, Texas, native. "We will continue to put exceptional, combat-ready detachments to sea to support our nation’s missions across the globe.” (U.S. Navy by PO3 Aljohn Ponce)
Marine Corps Base Hawaii will be hosting its annual Marine Corps Birthday pageant at Dewey Square on Nov. 9, 2016 at 1000.
MCBH Birthday Pageant
Marine Corps Base Hawaii will be hosting its annual Marine Corps Birthday pageant at Dewey Square on Nov. 9, 2016 at 1000.
A U.S. Marine assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion 3rd Marine Regiment post security during a company assault on Training Area 17, during Lava Viper 17.1, aboard the Pohakuloa Training Area, on the big island of Hawaii, Nov. 2, 2016. Lava Viper is an annual combined arms training exercise that integrates ground elements such as infantry and logistics, with indirect fire from artillery units as well as air support from the aviation element. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ricky S. Gomez)
1/3 Alpha Company Assault
A U.S. Marine assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion 3rd Marine Regiment post security during a company assault on Training Area 17, during Lava Viper 17.1, aboard the Pohakuloa Training Area, on the big island of Hawaii, Nov. 2, 2016. Lava Viper is an annual combined arms training exercise that integrates ground elements such as infantry and logistics, with indirect fire from artillery units as well as air support from the aviation element. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ricky S. Gomez)
A U.S. Marine assigned to Combined Anti-Armor Team (CAAT), Weapons Company, 1st Battalion 3rd Marine Regiment fires a Javelin anti-tank missile during Lava Viper 17.1 at Range 20 aboard the Pohakuloa Training Area, on the big island of Hawaii, Oct. 22, 2016. Lava Viper is an annual combined arms training exercise that integrates ground elements such as infantry and logistics, with indirect fire from artillery units as well as air support from the aviation element. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ricky S. Gomez)
1/3 Lava Viper
A U.S. Marine assigned to Combined Anti-Armor Team (CAAT), Weapons Company, 1st Battalion 3rd Marine Regiment fires a Javelin anti-tank missile during Lava Viper 17.1 at Range 20 aboard the Pohakuloa Training Area, on the big island of Hawaii, Oct. 22, 2016. Lava Viper is an annual combined arms training exercise that integrates ground elements such as infantry and logistics, with indirect fire from artillery units as well as air support from the aviation element. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ricky S. Gomez)
A U.S. Marine assigned to Scout Sniper Platoon, Weapons Company, 1st Battalion 3rd Marine Regiment, writes down data for long range target engagements, part of Lava Viper 17.1, at Range 10 aboard the Pohakuloa Training Area, on the big Island of Hawaii, Oct. 17, 2016. Lava Viper is an annual combined arms training exercise that integrates ground elements such as infantry and logistics, with indirect fire from artillery units as well as air support from the aviation element. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ricky S. Gomez)
Scout Sniper Fundamentals
A U.S. Marine assigned to Scout Sniper Platoon, Weapons Company, 1st Battalion 3rd Marine Regiment, writes down data for long range target engagements, part of Lava Viper 17.1, at Range 10 aboard the Pohakuloa Training Area, on the big Island of Hawaii, Oct. 17, 2016. Lava Viper is an annual combined arms training exercise that integrates ground elements such as infantry and logistics, with indirect fire from artillery units as well as air support from the aviation element. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ricky S. Gomez)
POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawaii – Marines with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment’s “Black Sheep,” prepare their M777 Lightweight Towed Howitzer for a direct fire training exercise as part of Lava Viper 17.1, a staple in the battalion’s pre-deployment training on Oct. 16, 2016, at Range 13 aboard Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii. Lava Viper Provides the Hawaii-based Marines with an opportunity to conduct various movements, live-fire and tactical, integrating combined arms exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)
Exercise Lava Viper: Direct fire training
POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawaii – Marines with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment’s “Black Sheep,” prepare their M777 Lightweight Towed Howitzer for a direct fire training exercise as part of Lava Viper 17.1, a staple in the battalion’s pre-deployment training on Oct. 16, 2016, at Range 13 aboard Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii. Lava Viper Provides the Hawaii-based Marines with an opportunity to conduct various movements, live-fire and tactical, integrating combined arms exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)
MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII –Service members with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 24 pose for a photo after the 2017 Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony held in hangar 103 aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, on Sept. 16, 2016. Master Chief Jamie Belt, the maintenance master chief for Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37, said the ceremony is a Navy tradition that has been performed for over a hundred years, honoring not only the advancement of first class petty officers to the next paygrade, but also the most significant transition ever made in a naval career. “A chief petty officer is part of a senior enlisted force that first and foremost serves as deck-plate leaders committed to the development of sailors and enforcing standards,” said Belt, a Dallas native. “The immense responsibilities, obligations and radical change in lifestyle the chief petty officer undertakes require tremendous dedication, always striving to illuminate and guide the lives of our sailors. The tone of the naval service itself comes directly from the chief petty officer ranks, the most admirable and prestigious group of professionals in the armed forces.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Harley Thomas)
Chief petty officer: More than a rank, a way of life
MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII –Service members with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 24 pose for a photo after the 2017 Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony held in hangar 103 aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, on Sept. 16, 2016. Master Chief Jamie Belt, the maintenance master chief for Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37, said the ceremony is a Navy tradition that has been performed for over a hundred years, honoring not only the advancement of first class petty officers to the next paygrade, but also the most significant transition ever made in a naval career. “A chief petty officer is part of a senior enlisted force that first and foremost serves as deck-plate leaders committed to the development of sailors and enforcing standards,” said Belt, a Dallas native. “The immense responsibilities, obligations and radical change in lifestyle the chief petty officer undertakes require tremendous dedication, always striving to illuminate and guide the lives of our sailors. The tone of the naval service itself comes directly from the chief petty officer ranks, the most admirable and prestigious group of professionals in the armed forces.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Harley Thomas)
U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, conduct Urban Operations during operation Island Viper at Boondockers Training Area, aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 28, 2016. Marines wrap up their final week of Exercise Island Viper, an annual pre-deployment training event preparing Marines for a larger exercise in the Pacific Region. During Exercise Island Viper, the Marines practiced clearing buildings, patrolling through simulated villages, completed obstacles on the Leadership Reaction Course and traversing through an Improvised Explosive Device course. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Aaron S. Patterson)
Lava Dogs become deadlier during Operation Island Viper
U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, conduct Urban Operations during operation Island Viper at Boondockers Training Area, aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 28, 2016. Marines wrap up their final week of Exercise Island Viper, an annual pre-deployment training event preparing Marines for a larger exercise in the Pacific Region. During Exercise Island Viper, the Marines practiced clearing buildings, patrolling through simulated villages, completed obstacles on the Leadership Reaction Course and traversing through an Improvised Explosive Device course. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Aaron S. Patterson)
MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS – Lance Cpl. Justin Rumphrey, a team leader with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, and a Loganville, Georgia native, patrols through a simulated village during Exercise Island Viper aboard Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Sept. 29, 2016. Exercise Island Viper is a 3-week-long battalion level training evolution workup that focuses on sharpening the infantry skills of the individual, team and squad. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)
Marines wrap up Exercise Island Viper
MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS – Lance Cpl. Justin Rumphrey, a team leader with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, and a Loganville, Georgia native, patrols through a simulated village during Exercise Island Viper aboard Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Sept. 29, 2016. Exercise Island Viper is a 3-week-long battalion level training evolution workup that focuses on sharpening the infantry skills of the individual, team and squad. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Daniel Wagenblast, rifleman with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, participates in a casualty evacuation scenario during the Advanced Infantry Course (AIC) aboard Kahuku Training Area, Sept. 20, 2016. AIC is intermediate training designed to enhance and test the Marine&#39;s skills and leadership abilities as squad leaders in a rifle platoon. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Aaron S. Patterson)
Advanced Infantry Course, Hawaii 2016
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Daniel Wagenblast, rifleman with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, participates in a casualty evacuation scenario during the Advanced Infantry Course (AIC) aboard Kahuku Training Area, Sept. 20, 2016. AIC is intermediate training designed to enhance and test the Marine's skills and leadership abilities as squad leaders in a rifle platoon. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Aaron S. Patterson)
KAHUKU TRAINING FACILITY – A Marine provides security during a patrol as part of a training exercise aboard the Kahuku Training Facility, Sept. 20, 2016. The exercise is part of a 7-week-long training event known as the Advance Infantry Course. The Advance Infantry Course, which is conducted by the Advance Infantry Battalion, Detachment Hawaii, is an advanced 0311 (Rifleman) Military Occupational Specialty course for squad leaders who are currently serving in the operating field. Originally only for 3rd Marine Division, the course here has opened up to various infantry units throughout the Marine Corps. Marines start with a week of proofing their prerequisites that are required for the course, confirming their basic skill sets, and then spend two weeks in a garrison environment doing course work and physical training routines geared toward the squad leader. Towards the second half of the course, Marines conduct one live fire week, followed by three consecutive weeks in the field, progressing from an urban exercise to a patrolling exercise, with offensive and defensive tactics. Marines trained in multiple areas on the island, from high in the mountains of the Kahuku Training Facility to the Military Operation in Urban Terrain facilities on Marine Corps Training Area Bellows. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)
From classroom to field ops, Marines train to be squad leaders
KAHUKU TRAINING FACILITY – A Marine provides security during a patrol as part of a training exercise aboard the Kahuku Training Facility, Sept. 20, 2016. The exercise is part of a 7-week-long training event known as the Advance Infantry Course. The Advance Infantry Course, which is conducted by the Advance Infantry Battalion, Detachment Hawaii, is an advanced 0311 (Rifleman) Military Occupational Specialty course for squad leaders who are currently serving in the operating field. Originally only for 3rd Marine Division, the course here has opened up to various infantry units throughout the Marine Corps. Marines start with a week of proofing their prerequisites that are required for the course, confirming their basic skill sets, and then spend two weeks in a garrison environment doing course work and physical training routines geared toward the squad leader. Towards the second half of the course, Marines conduct one live fire week, followed by three consecutive weeks in the field, progressing from an urban exercise to a patrolling exercise, with offensive and defensive tactics. Marines trained in multiple areas on the island, from high in the mountains of the Kahuku Training Facility to the Military Operation in Urban Terrain facilities on Marine Corps Training Area Bellows. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)
Unit News